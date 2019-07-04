Tripoli flights halted after strike by Libya strongman: airport authority

(@imziishan)

Tripoli, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Libyan capital's only functioning airport suspended flights on Wednesday after an air raid claimed by strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces, airport authorities said in a statement.

The attack did not cause casualties or damage, a security source at Mitiga airport said.

But Ahmad al-Mesmari, a spokesman for Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, said that a "command centre for drones at Mitiga" was destroyed in the raid.