London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club's new Saudi-led ownership.

The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons.