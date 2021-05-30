UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trippier Sees Common Thread In Simeone And Southgate Style

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Trippier sees common thread in Simeone and Southgate style

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kieran Trippier approaches the European championships in a far better frame of mind having won La Liga with Atletico Madrid than earlier in the season as he served a 10-week ban for betting breaches.

The 30-year-old right-back says his renaissance is down to his club manager Diego Simeone who he believes bears similarities to England handler Gareth Southgate.

Trippier faces tough competition for right-back duties with Manchester City's title winner Kyle Walker, Chelsea's Champions League winning youngster Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the mix.

Trippier and Walker, 31, are two of only three players in their thirties named by Southgate in the provisional 33-man squad, which will be cut to 26 players for the Euros on Tuesday.

Both were stalwarts of the surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals where Trippier acquired the monniker 'the Bury Beckham'.

Unlike the Tottenham Hotspur team-mates he left behind when he moved to Spain in 2019 he joins up with the England squad with a winners medal to his credit.

"With Gareth and Simeone, the players that don't play he's always out with them the next day or he's always trying to keeping a smile on their face so they're always feeling part of the group," he told the Press Association news agency.

"Gareth's brilliant at that.

"When I was in the World Cup, some players didn't really get any minutes and they're still training hard, they still run around happy and that comes from the managers and their staff." - 'He's crazy with me' - Trippier says it is not just motivating the players that the two managers share similarities although former Argentinian midfielder Simeone is a bit more expressive than Southgate.

"The style of play, tactically Gareth's brilliant so is Simeone," said Trippier.

"They've got similarities, the way they set the teams up and the way they are as characters.

"A little bit different character-wise because Simeone is just absolutely crazy, as you can see on the touchline, sprinting down the tunnel when we won the other day, but both fantastic managers." Trippier may be targeted by Premier League clubs in the close season but he says his move to Spain has paid off in terms of developing as a player.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for me to experience something different and to win a LaLiga in the first two years is just an incredible feeling," said Trippier.

"I think it's benefited me in my playing career. I feel like I've become a better player, a stronger player, attacking and defensively." Trippier says his improvement is down to Simeone and his coaching style and the loyalty the coach showed after he had served his ban.

He missed 10 games between December and March due to the English Football Association ban for breaking betting rules.

However, Simeone showed his faith by putting Trippier straight back in the Atletico team for a crunch game against Real Madrid.

"I feel a lot more experienced, especially playing for Simeone because he's crazy with me," he said.

"One-to-ones in training and stuff.

"He's just drilled so much information into me in the two years that I've been there and I feel like I've taken it on board and especially this season I feel I've had a really good season personally."

Related Topics

Football World Liverpool Spain March May December 2018 2019 From Share Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

23 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

2 hours ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.