Türkiye Appoints 1st Female General

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish army has appointed its first female general, the country's Official Gazette said Saturday.

Ozlem Yilmaz was promoted to brigadier general from senior colonel.

She will now serve as the vice president of the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard academy.

Other promotions include two lieutenant generals, 16 major generals and 13 brigadier generals.

Meanwhile, Gen. Arif Cetin will continue as chief of the Gendarmerie General Command.

