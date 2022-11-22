UrduPoint.com

Trkiye Bids Farewell To 5-year-old Boy Killed In YPG/PKK Terror Attack In Karkamis

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

GAZIANTEP, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Trkiye on Tuesday laid 5-year-old Hasan Karatas to rest after he was killed in a rocket attack by the terror group YPG/PKK in the southeastern Gaziantep province.

Karatas' family and relatives, Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul, Mayor Fatma Sahin, and lawmakers attended the funeral.

Karatas lost his life after a rocket fired by the terrorist organization hit his house located in the Karkamis district center.

At least two people were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the terror group YPG/PKK in Gaziantep, the country's interior minister said Monday.

The mortar shells hit a residential area and injured six people in the Karkamis district, Suleyman Soylu told reporters in the capital Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Trkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Syria Interior Minister Gaziantep Ankara Women Family

