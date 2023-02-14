UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Briefs UN Security Council Members On Recent Earthquakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye briefed the UN Security Council on Monday about the recent earthquakes that left more than 31,000 people dead in the country's south.

During a special session behind closed doors, Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu briefed the member nations about the extent of the earthquakes, urgent needs, relief efforts for those affected and international aid.

Sinirlioglu also thanked the international community for its solidarity with Türkiye.

The envoy also said that humanitarian aid bound for earthquake-hit northwestern Syria from the UN and other nations could cross through Turkish border gates and noted that Türkiye is providing the necessary facilitation towards this end.

At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Syria Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Lebanon Border From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectu ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectural aesthetics of emirate&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

9 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument of peaceâ€™

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.