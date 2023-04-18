ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's central government budget recorded a deficit of 47.22 billion liras (around 2.43 billion U.S. Dollars) in March, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance announced on Monday.

The figure has increased Türkiye's total deficit for the first quarter of this year to 250 billion liras, according to the ministry.

Türkiye's budget deficit rose sharply in February after it was hit by massive earthquakes that claimed more than 50,000 lives and destroyed thousands of buildings in both Türkiye and Syria.

Türkiye' central government's budget deficit hit 170.56 billion liras in February, compared to about 32.24 billion liras in January.