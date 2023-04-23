UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Celebrates National Sovereignty And Children's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye on Sunday celebrated its National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 103rd anniversary of the foundation of the country's parliament.

National education Minister Mahmut Ozer kicked off the day by accompanying a group of children on a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish nation has full "faith and confidence … in our children, to whom we will entrust our holy homeland," Ozer said in his message.

He also praised Ataturk and the Turkish parliamentarians who led the country's War of Independence.

The National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Türkiye is marked by a festival for children, as well as special events at public offices, schools, and in the private sector.

The celebrations focus on children after Ataturk dedicated the day to children as the nation's future.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Parliament Visit Ankara Independence Sunday

Recent Stories

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

13 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.