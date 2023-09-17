Open Menu

T�rkiye Determined To Get Trojan Treasures Back

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CANAKKALE, T�rkiye , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Located in the northwest of present-day T�rkiye, the ancient city of Troy has yielded a multitude of treasures to archeologists unearthing its secrets. But many of these artifacts have been smuggled abroad, with Ankara today is working to bring those pieces of historical heritage back home.

According to Zeynep Boz, who heads the Anti-Trafficking Department of T�rkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry, told Anadolu that officials have long been working to repatriate these treasures, determined to accomplish the task despite reluctance by many countries performing historical research on Trojan artifacts.

Speaking at the Troy Cultural Road Festival in Canakkale province, home to the ancient city's ruins, Boz said negotiations between governments on returning historical artifacts take time, adding that this was why there was no exact date on their repatriation.

"But just as we managed to secure the return of a group of artifacts with origins in Troy from the US in 2012, we believe we'll also ensure the return of our artifacts in Russia, the UK, and Germany in the same way," she said.

