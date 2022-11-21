UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Donates Training Equipment To Ugandan Health School

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Recognizing the vital role that access to proper medical care plays, Türkiye's state aid agency donated health training equipment Sunday to Mother Mary school of Health Sciences in eastern Uganda.

The donation by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is part of a larger initiative by Türkiye to help improve the well-being of people with limited resources and to ensure that trainees receive quality health training.

The equipment, which was handed over at a ceremony in Serere district in the Teso sub-region, includes infant, child and adult CPR manikins, pregnancy training manikins, nursing care training manikins, and newborn baby dolls with umbilical cords.

"We would like to thank the Turkish government for supporting us to address the challenges in health. The equipment will play a crucial role in addressing the needs of trainee nurses and in the long run curb complications, especially for mothers and young children," said Hellen Adoa Abeku, member of parliament for Serere and state minister for fisheries.

She added that Uganda's government is committed to improving the quality of care towards achieving universal healthcare coverage.

The Minister of State for Teso Affairs, Kenneth Ongalo Obote, urged the recipients to ensure proper maintenance of the equipment to increase their lifespan.

"These are expensive supplies. You should handle them with care so that they last long. If you don't do that and they break very soon, do not come to me. I don't have such amount of money to buy such expensive equipment," he said.

Omer Aykon, TIKA's coordinator in Uganda, committed the Turkish people's continued support to the Ugandan government to improve health service delivery.

