UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Draws Line Against Any Greek Expansion Of Territorial Waters In Aegean

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye on Thursday again drew a red line against any expansion of Greek territorial waters in the Aegean Sea. "We will not allow the expansion of (Greek) territorial waters by even 1 mile in the Aegean, let alone 12," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told an end-of-year press briefing in the capital Ankara, responding to reports that Athens plans to extend territorial waters around the island of Crete to 12 nautical miles.

Citing a Turkish parliamentary 1995 decision on the matter, Cavusoglu said: "We are warning Greece once more. Don't get into sham heroism by trusting those who might have your back.

Don't seek adventurism. It won't end well for you!"The 1995 declaration warns that if Greece increases its territorial waters in the Aegean beyond 6 miles, parliament will give "all powers," including military powers, to the government to defend Türkiye's interests. Cavusoglu said that declaration "remains in force today."Türkiye continues its dialogue with the UN, US, Russia, Iraq as well as Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, he said, also commenting on a tripartite meeting of the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence officials in Moscow on Wednesday. "I will also be meeting with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Parliament Iraq Athens Ankara Greece All Government

Recent Stories

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

21 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

34 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjahâ€™s Aljada

35 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

35 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever call in Middle East

35 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.