Türkiye,Aprl 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish forces held a total of 31 irregular migrants across Türkiye, security sources said Tuesday.

Turkish security forces nabbed 13 irregular migrants who entered the country illegally in Suleymanpasa district of Tekirdag province.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 irregular migrants from Yemen, Ethiopia, Congo and Liberia who were pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued off Ayvacik district in Türkiye's western city of Canakkale.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.