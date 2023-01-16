ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye and Iran held the 19th round of consultations on consular relations Sunday in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim held talks with his Iranian counterpart Alireza Bigdeli.

The consultations were also attended by "representatives of the justice ministries and international police departments of the two countries as well as relevant organizations," according to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Issues on the bilateral consular agenda and matters concerning our citizens were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.