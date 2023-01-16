UrduPoint.com

Türkiye, Iran Hold Meeting On Consular Relations

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye and Iran held the 19th round of consultations on consular relations Sunday in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim held talks with his Iranian counterpart Alireza Bigdeli.

The consultations were also attended by "representatives of the justice ministries and international police departments of the two countries as well as relevant organizations," according to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Issues on the bilateral consular agenda and matters concerning our citizens were discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.

Related Topics

Police Iran Twitter Tehran Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

51 minutes ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

7 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

9 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

9 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.