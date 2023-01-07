ANKARA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-20 (Batman/Sason-Gomuk) Martyr Gendarmerie Commando Third Lieutenant Orhan Sancar, started in the Batman province with 650 security personnel.

It aims to eliminate terrorism in the country, the ministry added.