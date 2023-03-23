UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Launches 'Solidarity Of Century' Campaign After Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's Communications Directorate launched the "Solidarity of the Century" campaign to draw attention to the solidarity demonstrated by the Turkish nation after last month's devastating earthquakes.

"In order to reduce the indescribable suffering of our brothers and sisters in the earthquake region, to heal their wounds and to fight the devastating consequences of the disaster with courage and determination, our state and nation showed the solidarity of the century, which is an example to the whole world," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on Thursday.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa – claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

"We will work day and night with all our strength to leave these painful days behind, to heal the wounds of Türkiye, to return our citizens to their homes as soon as possible, and to rebuild and revive the region," Altun said.

The campaign, which was launched with the slogan Together We Are Türkiye, emphasizes the importance of the solidarity of the state and the nation in the face of the recent disaster.

