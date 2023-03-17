(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UGANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :- Uganda is aspiring to use nuclear technology for administering radiotherapy and other nuclear medicine applications, says ministry spokesman By Hamza Kyeyune - Türkiye offers key lessons to newcomer states including in Africa that are pursuing nuclear energy development, the deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday.

Speaking in Kampala, where officials from various countries with nuclear programs and nuclear technology vendors are gathering to discuss nuclear energy developments in Africa, Mikhail Chudakov the Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA, said that nearly one third of the countries that have approached the IAEA for assistance in establishing a nuclear power program are African and urged African governments to deliberate on nuclear energy, which is pivotal in the fight against climate change and achieving decarbonization and net zero goals.

Türkiye will host the next Nuclear business Platform this summer, which will be hosted by the Nuclear Technical Support Joint Stock Company (NUTED A.S.) in the resort city of Antalya in southern Türkiye.