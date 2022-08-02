(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:Türkiye has confirmed five monkeypox cases, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

Four of the patients have recovered and another was still in isolation, Koca said in a statement.

He said that the contact tracing of the patients had been done, adding that the monkeypox virus does not pose a pandemic or endemic risk for Türkiye.

Monkeypox, which was usually known to be endemic in parts of Africa, now is spreading in several European and North American countries.