UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Records 5.6 Pct GDP Growth In 2022

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's economy grew by 5.6 percent in 2022, with domestic consumption propping up the better-than-expected performance, according to official statistics released Tuesday.

The country's economy expanded by 3.

5 percent year on year in the last quarter of 2022, while the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita reached 10,655 U.S. Dollars for the entirety of the year, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Domestic consumption grew by 19.7 percent in 2022, whereas investments, which had increased by 7.4 percent in 2020 and 2021, only grew by 2.8 percent in 2022.

