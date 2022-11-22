(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) --:More than 4.8 million foreign visitor arrivals were registered in Trkiye in October, up by 38.3 percent year on year, official statistics showed on Monday.

In October, the top country of origin among foreign tourists is Russia, which sent nearly 768,000 visitors, down by 10.7 percent from the previous month and 15.1 percent year on year. Russia was closely followed by Germany, which sent more than 746,000 visitors. Britain ranked the third with more than 388,000 visitors, according to statistics from Trkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The number of arriving foreign visitors in the January-October period this year increased by 88.14 percent to 39 million compared to the same period last year, according to the ministry.

For the number of visitors' nationalities during the period, Germans topped the chart with more than 5.27 million, Russians ranked second with more than 4.63 million, and British took the third with nearly 3.21 million.