UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Rescues 134 Irregular Migrants After Illegal Greek Pushbacks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Türkiye ,Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's coast guard rescued 134 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece and caught 69 irregular migrants trying to cross illegally.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said their teams caught 32 foreign nationals trying to cross illegally in rubber boats and rescued 16 irregular immigrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements in Bodrum district of southwestern Mugla province.

Five irregular migrants in a rubber boat who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements were also rescued in Datca district of Mugla.

Meanwhile, 113 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were rescued and 37 migrants were caught off western Izmir province.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Related Topics

Europe Mugla Izmir Greece Women Media

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

39 minutes ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

45 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.