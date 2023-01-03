Türkiye ,Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's coast guard rescued 134 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece and caught 69 irregular migrants trying to cross illegally.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said their teams caught 32 foreign nationals trying to cross illegally in rubber boats and rescued 16 irregular immigrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements in Bodrum district of southwestern Mugla province.

Five irregular migrants in a rubber boat who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements were also rescued in Datca district of Mugla.

Meanwhile, 113 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were rescued and 37 migrants were caught off western Izmir province.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.