Türkiye Rescues 201 Irregular Migrants After Illegal Greek Push Back

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 04:41 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye rescued 201 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters, the Turkish Coast Guard said Thursday.

A total of 108 migrants who were off the coasts in the districts of Bodrum and Datca in Mugla province were rescued, according to the Coast Guard Command. Three people, who allegedly organized the illegal crossing, were arrested. In a separate operation, coast guard units found 61 irregular migrants off the coast of Cesme district in Izmir province after they were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

After receiving information that there were asylum seekers on rubber boats, teams were dispatched and rescued the migrants.

Additionally, a group of 32 migrants struggling on a rubber boat off Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydin, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal push-backs and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

