IZMIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 59 irregular migrants Wednesday who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, according to officials.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Cesme and Seferihisar in the Aegean province of Izmir following reports of irregular migrants on boats, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement. After they were rescued, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration office.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal push-backs and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have also repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.