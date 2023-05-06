UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Rescues 59 Irregular Migrants Pushed Back By Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NEW YORK,May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) -:- Migrants were on life rafts when they were pushed into Turkish territorial waters Turkish Coast Guard units rescued 59 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir, the Coast Guard Command said Friday.

The migrants, who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, were on life rafts.

Crews separately rescued 16 migrants off the coast of Menderes district and 43 off Seferihisar.

The migrants were sent to the provincial directorate of the Presidency of Migration Management following procedures.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

