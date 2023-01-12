(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish Coast Guard said on Thursday that it rescued 63 irregular migrants illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

In an initial incident, Turkish teams were dispatched off the coast off Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants on a rubber boat and a total of 44 foreign nationals were rescued, the Turkish Coast Guard said.Nineteen irregular migrants were later rescued off the coast of the Ayvalik District of Balikesir province.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal push-backs and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.