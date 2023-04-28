UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Says It Witnessed 'exemplary Global Solidarity' After Feb. 6 Earthquakes

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye witnessed an "exemplary global solidarity" after the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region and claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"Türkiye, which has taken a leading role in the field of humanitarian diplomacy in the world and has not spared its friendly hand to the needy in various crisis regions, witnessed an exemplary global solidarity in the disaster of the century," Altun said during his virtual address in a Tokyo panel on communication during crisis times.

Over 10,000 personnel from 90 countries, including Japan, supported search and rescue activities in Türkiye's quake-hit region, according to Altun.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate organized the panel discussion titled "Crisis Information Management and Public Relations During Natural Disasters" in Japan's capital.

Japan, Altun said, has great experience in dealing with crises and natural disasters in the past, and although it is a country of natural disasters, Japan is at a very advanced level in taking precautions against risks.

"I believe that this panel will conduce to the sharing of knowledge and experience between the two countries and will form the basis for future joint work in the context of crisis communication and public relations," he said.

Altun also expressed his gratitude to Japan, which has been with Türkiye since the first day of the massive earthquakes, and the in-kind and cash assistance it has provided.

Related Topics

Century World Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on â€˜Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on â€˜World Immunisation Weekâ€™

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.