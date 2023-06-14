ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish authorities have stepped up inspections to prevent any problems in the transport and sale of sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha in late June.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that road checks have been increased to ensure that services will not be interrupted at sales points.

The inspection and managing teams mainly supervise whether the animals are vaccinated with the required jabs and obtain a veterinary health record for inter-provincial shipments.

Under the rules set by the ministry, sacrificial animals must be ear tagged, registered, and vaccinated. A veterinary health record is also required for the shipment.

Otherwise, the shipment will be banned and penal action will be applied.

Citizens can check the gender, age, species, and vaccination information of the sacrificial animal they want to buy through a mobile app of the ministry, said the statement.

The shipment of cattle for sacrifice began on Tuesday from different provinces to the country's largest city Istanbul. Several sales points have been established in the city.

According to media reports, the price of sacrifices doubled that of last year, varying between 50,000 and 140,000 Turkish liras (2,123 - 5,944 U.S. Dollars), mainly due to the rising costs of breeding and shipment.

Eid al-Adha this year falls between June 28 and July 1.