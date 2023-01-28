UrduPoint.com

Türkiye Summons Danish Envoy Over Desecration Of Holy Quran

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye summoned Denmark's ambassador on Friday to condemn Copenhagen for allowing a far-right extremist to set fire Holy Quran.

Anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish dual national, first set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran near a mosque in the Danish capital and then a second copy outside the Turkish embassy.

A decision by Swedish police to allow Paludan to stage a similar protest in Stockholm prompted Türkiye to postpone planned NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the Danish ambassador was summoned to protest at his country's "unacceptable" attitude towards Paludan's actions.

"We strongly condemn the decision to grant permission for this provocative act, which clearly constitutes a hate crime," the Turkish diplomatic source told reporters.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen confirmed the envoy had been summoned. He said Copenhagen enjoyed "good relations with Ankara -- and this doesn't change that".

Swedish leaders have strongly condemned Paludan's action but defended their country's broad acceptance of free speech.

