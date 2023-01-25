UrduPoint.com

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai this week will discuss stronger bilateral cooperation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

During a three-day visit to Türkiye starting on Wednesday, Cavusoglu and Pramudwinai will co-chair the 4th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Türkiye and Thailand, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, exchange views on current regional and international developments, and sign the Second Joint Plan of Action between Türkiye and Thailand for the period 2023-2028," it added.

Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Thailand in 1958, opening its embassy in Bangkok the same year. The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara was opened in 1972.

