Türkiye Welcomes Start Of Final Round Of Sudan's Political Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ANKARA , Jan 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) -:Ankara welcomes the start of the final stage of Sudan's political process, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"We attach importance to advancing the process in question on a broad basis covering all segments of Sudan. Our country will continue to stand by the brotherly people of Sudan, as it has always been," the ministry said in a statement.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement meant to resolve Sudan's months-long crisis. The deal pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by the political parties that signed the framework agreement.

The four-day consultations will address five issues identified in the framework agreement to reach a "roadmap for the renewal of the dismantling of the 30 June regime process."The framework agreement includes five topics, including justice and transitional justice, security and military reform, reviewing the peace deal, the dismantling of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, and resolving the issue in eastern Sudan.

