Türkiye's 8th Canakkale Biennial Starts Oct. 1 With Focus On Community, Togetherness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The 8th Canakkale Biennial will be held in Türkiye from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5, with a "focus on experiences of community, endeavor, and togetherness," the organizers announced on Friday.

Exhibitions and events will be held at different venues in Canakkale city center and the Troy Museum.

This year's event, titled "How Do We Work Together?," will feature artists and art initiatives from Türkiye and across the globe.

Their works will "explore the connections/nodal points of the complex relationships between all living and non-living structures," read a Canakkale Biennial Initiative (CABININ) statement.

The biennial "will suggest looking at different forms and methods, as well as paradoxes, impossibilities, singular chances, and probabilities of dreaming together, living alone in crowds, meeting around a table, and acting as a part of nature," the statement said.

The displays and events will focus on "concepts such as hospitality, friendship, cooperation, labor, responsibility, justice, forgiveness, memory, mourning, joy," it added.

