ISTANBUL , Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The annual inflation rate in Türkiye was at 84.39% in November, down from 85.51% in October, official figures showed on Monday.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the country's annual inflation rate has posted the first decline since May 2021.

Türkiye's monthly inflation rate was at 2.88% in November, down from 3.54% in October.

The largest annual increase was seen in transportation with 107.3%, food and non-alcoholic beverage and home furniture followed it with 102.55% and 92.83%, respectively, in November.