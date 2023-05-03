UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Down At Close

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANARA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday at 4,506.24 points, down 2.42% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 111.69 points compared to Friday's close.

On Monday, the market was closed due to May Day.

The index's lowest value during the day was 4,499.01, while its daily high was 4,660.31.

The total market value of BIST 100 was 3.7 trillion Turkish liras ($192.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 41 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,018.65, while Brent crude oil sold for around $76.14 per barrel as of 6.24 p.m. local time (1524GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4625, the euro/lira exchange rate was 21.3787, while the British pound traded at 24.2473 Turkish liras.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price May Gold Market From Billion P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

16 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

30 minutes ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

35 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.