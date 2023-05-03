ANARA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday at 4,506.24 points, down 2.42% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 111.69 points compared to Friday's close.

On Monday, the market was closed due to May Day.

The index's lowest value during the day was 4,499.01, while its daily high was 4,660.31.

The total market value of BIST 100 was 3.7 trillion Turkish liras ($192.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 41 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,018.65, while Brent crude oil sold for around $76.14 per barrel as of 6.24 p.m. local time (1524GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4625, the euro/lira exchange rate was 21.3787, while the British pound traded at 24.2473 Turkish liras.