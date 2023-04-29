ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 4,617.93 points, down 3.58% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 4,799.51 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 171.70 points compared to the previous close of 5,124.25.

The index's lowest value during the day was 4,578.14, while its daily high was 4,808.50.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 3.8 trillion Turkish liras ($197.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 47 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion).

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,001.45, while Brent crude oil sold for around $79.56 per barrel as of 6.08 p.m. local time (1508GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4516, the euro/lira exchange rate was 21.4650, while the British pound traded at 24.4412 Turkish liras.