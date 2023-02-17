(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,937.65 points on Friday, down 1.42%, or 70.93 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 1.17% to 5,008.58, with a daily trading volume of 67 billion Turkish liras ($3.

6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8569 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.0518, while a British pound traded for 22.5193 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.14 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,832.80.