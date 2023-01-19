UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Down At Open

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,371.28 points on Thursday, down 0.24% or 12.89 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 1.3% to close the day at 5,384.17, with a daily trading volume of 124.

12 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7955 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2820, while a British pound traded for 23.1625 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.38 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,909.95.

