Open Menu

T�rkiye's BIST 100 Index Ends Monday At Record Level

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The lowest value of the index during the day was 7,399.02, while its daily high was 7,493.87. The market value of BIST 100 was around 6.33 trillion Turkish liras ($234.87 billion) by market close.

The daily trading volume was 125.88 billion Turkish liras ($4.

6 billion). Some 60 stocks gained value, while 40 lost.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,968.55, while Brent crude oil sold for $85.20 per barrel as of 5.55 p.m. local time (1455GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.9980, the euro/lira exchange rate was 29.7410, and the British pound traded at 34.4650 Turkish liras.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Lira Price Stocks Gold Market Billion P

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

14 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

14 minutes ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

1 hour ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous