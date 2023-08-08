ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The lowest value of the index during the day was 7,399.02, while its daily high was 7,493.87. The market value of BIST 100 was around 6.33 trillion Turkish liras ($234.87 billion) by market close.

The daily trading volume was 125.88 billion Turkish liras ($4.

6 billion). Some 60 stocks gained value, while 40 lost.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,968.55, while Brent crude oil sold for $85.20 per barrel as of 5.55 p.m. local time (1455GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.9980, the euro/lira exchange rate was 29.7410, and the British pound traded at 34.4650 Turkish liras.