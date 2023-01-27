ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,198.30 points on Friday, down 0.63%, or 32.72 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 1.26% to close at 5,231.

02 points with a daily trading volume of 90 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8143 as of 10.08 a.m. local time (0708GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.4535, and a British pound traded for 23.2739 liras.