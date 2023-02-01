(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,998.82 points on Wednesday, up 0.45%, or 22.27 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index posted a sharp decline of 2.35% to close the day at 4,976.

55, with a daily trading volume of 89 billion Turkish liras ($4.72 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8099 as of 10.04 a.m. local time (0704GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.44457, while a British pound traded for 23.1761 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.58 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,943.50.