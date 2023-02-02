UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Up At Open

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,720.15 points on Thursday, up 0.14%, or 6.75 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index posted a sharp decline of 5.29% to close the day at 4,713.

39, with a daily trading volume of 79 billion Turkish liras ($4.2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8176 as of 10.12 a.m. local time (0712GMT), and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.7146, while a British pound traded for 23.3190 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $83.33 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,973.75.

