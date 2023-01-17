ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,223.45 points on Tuesday, up by 0.3%, or 15.78 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 4.47% to close Monday at 5,207.

67, with a daily trading volume of 94 billion Turkish liras ($5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7927 as of 10.02 a.m. local time (0702GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.3342, while a British pound traded for 22.9063 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.64 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,910.20.