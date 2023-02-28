ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,229.30 points on Tuesday, up by 0.61%, or 31.86 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 2.74% to close the day at 5,197.

44, with a daily trading volume of 85 billion Turkish liras ($4.51 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8885 as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.9917, while a British pound traded for 22.7409 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $82.53 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,819.80.