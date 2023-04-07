Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Friday On High Note

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA ,April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) –:Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 4,921.33 points, up by 0.17%, or 8.52 points, from the previous close.??????? Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 4,912.81 points, falling 0.14%, with a daily trading volume of 41.

7 billion Turkish liras ($2.16 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.2600 as of 9.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.0239, while a British pound traded for 23.9560 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.94 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,023.90.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

36 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

1 hour ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.