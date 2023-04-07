(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA ,April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) –:Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 4,921.33 points, up by 0.17%, or 8.52 points, from the previous close.??????? Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 4,912.81 points, falling 0.14%, with a daily trading volume of 41.

7 billion Turkish liras ($2.16 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.2600 as of 9.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.0239, while a British pound traded for 23.9560 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $74.94 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,023.90.