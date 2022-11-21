(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4,499.61 points on Monday, dropping 0.60%, or 27.12 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.43% on Friday to close the week at 4,526.

73 points, with a trading volume of 81 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 18.6154 as of 9.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT). The euro/lira rate was at 19.1044, while a British pound traded for 21.9869 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.95 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,747.05 at 0656GMT.