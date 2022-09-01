(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,168.50 points on Thursday, down 0.09%, or 2.71 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index hit another all-time high close of 3,171.21 points, with a daily trading volume of 72.7 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose slightly to1 8.2053 as of 10.13 a.m. local time (0713GMT) versus 18.2050 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 18.2731 from 18.3030, while a British pound traded for 21.1230 Turkish liras, down from 21.2410 at the previous close.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $95.64 per barrel.