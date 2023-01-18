UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul Opens Midweek Looking Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,337.16 points on Wednesday, up 0.42%, or 22.13 points, from Tuesday's close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.06% to close at 5,315.03 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7836 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2623, and a British pound traded for 23.0836 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.72 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,903.80.

