Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul Opens Wednesday With New Record

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at a record high of 2,928.71 points on Wednesday, up 0.53%, or 15.41 points, from the previous close.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 17.9639 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), from 17.9640 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 18.2535 from 18.2720, while a British pound traded for 21.7208 Turkish liras, down from 21.8180 at the previous close.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.82 per barrel, up 0.50%.

According to analysts, global stock markets are witnessing a boom due to increased company profitability in the US and expectations that China will ramp up measures to support its economy.

