Open Menu

T�rkiye's Capital Ankara To Host Major Tech Event TEKNOFEST Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST's second edition this year is set to begin in the capital Ankara next week.

The five-day event, starting on Aug. 30, will feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops.

Visitors can benefit from a vertical wind tunnel, simulation experience areas, planetarium shows, stage shows and various other activities.

The first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a record 2.5 million visitors.

This year's third event will be organized in the country's Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Related Topics

Technology Izmir Ankara Istanbul May Event From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

17 minutes ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

28 minutes ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

35 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

47 minutes ago
Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

47 minutes ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

48 minutes ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

1 hour ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

2 hours ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous