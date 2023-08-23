ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's premier technology and aviation event TEKNOFEST's second edition this year is set to begin in the capital Ankara next week.

The five-day event, starting on Aug. 30, will feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops.

Visitors can benefit from a vertical wind tunnel, simulation experience areas, planetarium shows, stage shows and various other activities.

The first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a record 2.5 million visitors.

This year's third event will be organized in the country's Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.