ANKARA,May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) -:Passenger car sales in Türkiye soared 70% year-on-year to 77,398 in April, according to data from an industry group on Wednesday.

Some 97,679 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold across the country last month, posting an annual rise of 62.7%, the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) said in a statement.

As many as 20,281 light commercial vehicles were also sold, up 40.1% from a year earlier.

The association said the automotive market last month grew 58.3% compared to the 10-year average of April sales.

This January-April, Türkiye's automotive market expanded 57.3% on an annual basis to 333,650 vehicles.

Passenger car sales in the first four months of 2023 gained 55.7% from last year to 252,819.