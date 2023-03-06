UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Competition Authority Fines Elon Musk Over Twitter Takeover Without Permission

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Turkish Competition Board on Monday fined Twitter CEO Elon Musk for not taking permission from the authority during Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Musk is fined 0.1% of Twitter's gross income in Türkiye in 2022.

The board added that Musk's takeover did not effectively violate competition, but the probe still ended with a fine due to the lack of board permission.

