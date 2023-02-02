(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's competition authority has opened an investigation into claims that Google is abusing its dominant position in the search services market.

On Thursday, the board announced that it had found findings serious and sufficient about Google's parent company Alphabet Inc.

, Google LLC, Google International LLC, Google Ireland Limited, and Google Advertising and Marketing Ltd.

In 2021, the board fined Google $36.6 million for market abuse, and $25.6 million in 2020 for the same reason.